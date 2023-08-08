Nancy Pelosi Gleefully Describes Trump's Jan 6 Indictment As 'beautiful', 'exquisite'

Ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent plaudits to special counsel Jack Smith's way over the indictments of former US President Donald Trump, terming them as "beautiful" and "exquisite." In an interview published by the New York Magazine on Monday, she appeared to hit back at Trump after the embattled Republican called her a “demented psycho” last week.

“The indictments against the president are exquisite. They’re beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with," the 83-year-old admitted. Her joyous remarks came on Friday, just a day after Trump was arraigned for a third time this year.

“It all depends on what happens at the end of the day, but you have to determine what the end of the day is. Yesterday was the end of a day. The former president of the United States was arraigned, and that was a triumph for the truth," she hailed. Pelosi also showed no conviction in Trump's presidential aspirations for the next year.

Pelosi blasts Trump's White House bid

“Don’t even think of that. Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America. If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House," she said as Trump competes with US President Joe Biden to seek a second term.

Pelosi's ridicule for Trump began on Friday, when she called him a “scared puppy” after the former president appeared in a federal court in Washington DC. After pleading not guilty to four counts in the Jan 6 case, Trump snapped, calling her a "wicked witch" who will live in hell "someday." “How mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands [sic] journey from hell starts and finishes with her,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!” he said on his platform Truth Social.