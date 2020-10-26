Nancy Pelosi 'Will Seek Another Term As US House Speaker If Democrats Win US Elections'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during an interview on US media on Sunday declared that she would seek another term as Speaker of the US House of Representatives if the Democrats secure a majority in the upcoming US Elections. The California Democrat who made history by being the first woman speaker of the House in 2007 said that regardless of who takes over the White House, she will be hoping for an agreement after November 3.

Pelosi during the interview also addressed the current state of COVID-19 stimulus negotiations with Republicans' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. She added that despite the chances of the House passing the bill before US Elections appears slim, She is is not going to lose hope. When Pelosi was asked if she would hold our on the stimulus bill in case Democrats win control of both chambers so that she can get a bill that is closer to what she wants, she replied that people of Americal need the help immediately.

Earlier this month when Trump directed his administration's negotiators to halt COVID-19 stimulus talks with Democrats until the elections, Pelosi took another jibe at the Republican leader and said, 'once again, he has shown his true colours.' In a statement, she openly accused Trump of putting himself first at the expense of the country. The president is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act, she added.

Pelosi said, "Donald Trump shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets unless his name is printed on the check. At the same time, the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard-working families."

