NASA Engineer's Euphoric Reaction To Perseverance Landing Leaves Netizens Emotional: Watch

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) chief engineer of previous Mars landings, Alejandro Miguel San Martin’s euphoric reaction to the Perseverance rover landing has left netizens overwhelmed. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he used his daughter’s childhood bedroom to help with NASA’s Perseverance last week. His reaction to the historic touchdown of the robotic explorer on the Martian Planet, recorded by his daughter and shared on Instagram has now gone viral.

Due to the restrictions in the wake of the pandemic, San Martin used their daughter’s childhood room as the makeshift control room and joined his fellow members at NASA to witness the landing. The video shows the chief engineer watching the screen with full concentration and as the confirmation of the landing is announced, San Martin cheers ‘Yes!’. When he finally received the significant news of Perseverance touching down at Mars, he jumps out of his seat and throws his arms in the air yelling, “Yesssss!”. At one instance, the NASA engineer can be seen getting teary-eyed as his team celebrates at the office.

Further, in the second slide, San Martin’s daughter, Madeleine shares a photograph of her father enjoying a glass of champagne while striking thumbs up for the camera. She captioned the post, “Touchdown! Never thought my childhood bedroom would become my dad’s covid mission control - but could not be more proud of the Jet Propulsion Lab EDL team!!! 5/5 for Mars Rover Landings, let’s celebrate!!” Netizens hailed San Martin's exhilarating reaction and said, "Landing rover from home" and calle dit "incredible". Watch:

Perseverance Mars Rover

The historic Perseverance rover that landed on Mars on February 18, 2021, is currently studying a region of Mars called Jezero Crater and the robotic explorer is set to provide answers to several questions about the Red Planet while also searching for signs of past microbial life. Since the previous rovers on Mars have collected evidence of water along with the chemical building blocks of life, Perseverance will provide more in-depth knowledge as scientists “think it might be possible that life existed on Mars a long time ago”.

Your front-row seat to my Mars landing is here. Watch how we did it.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/Avv13dSVmQ — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

