NASA Picks 2 New Missions To Study Sun-Earth Link & Constantly Changing Space Environment

The two new Sun missions, the Multi-slit Solar Explorer (MUSE) and HelioSwarm, selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), would help to better comprehend the Sun's dynamics, the Sun-Earth link, and the continuously changing space environment. As per a statement released by NASA, these missions would bring new ideas about our cosmos as well as vital information that will aid in the protection of astronauts, satellites, as well as communications signals like GPS.

Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said, “MUSE and HelioSwarm will provide new and deeper insight into the solar atmosphere and space weather. These missions not only extend the science of our other heliophysics missions—they also provide a unique perspective and a novel approach to understanding the mysteries of our star,” as per the statement.

MUSE and HelioSwarm missions

The MUSE mission will assist scientists in better understanding the mechanisms that cause the Sun's corona to heat up and the outbursts as well as eruptions that occur in that outermost zone, which are at the root of space weather. Using powerful equipment termed as a 'multi-slit spectrometer', researchers would be able to examine the Sun's severe ultraviolet radiation and to get the highest resolution pictures ever taken of the solar transition area and the corona. This mission will provide better "insight into the physics of the solar atmosphere".

Further, complementary observations from heliophysics studies, like the Extreme UltraViolet Spectroscopic Telescope as well as ground-based observatories, will be provided by the mission. Nicola Fox, director of NASA Headquarters' Heliophysics Division, stated that MUSE would help to bridge vital gaps in understanding the Sun-Earth connection. “It will provide more insight into space weather and complements a host of other missions within the heliophysics mission fleet,” Fox added.

Bart DePontieu of the Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center (LMATC) is the mission's main researcher.

In addition to this, the HelioSwarm mission is a "swarm" or constellation of nine spacecraft that would collect the very first multiscale in-space measurements of magnetic field fluctuations as well as solar wind movements, often known as solar wind turbulence. The heliosphere, the Sun's outermost atmosphere layer, covers a vast area of the solar system. Solar winds travel through the heliosphere, and their turbulence is affected by encounters with planetary magnetospheres and disturbances like coronal mass ejections, as per the statement.

HelioSwarm is made up of one hub spacecraft and eight tiny satellites co-orbiting in close proximity to each other and the hub spacecraft. Each tiny satellite will be in radio communication with the hub spaceship. Peg Luce, deputy head of the Heliophysics Division, said, “The technical innovation of HelioSwarm’s small satellites operating together as a constellation provides the unique ability to investigate turbulence and its evolution in the solar wind,” as per the statement.

Furthermore, Harlan Spence from the University of New Hampshire is the mission's main investigator.

