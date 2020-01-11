NASA Welcomes 13 New Astronauts Under Artemis Program

US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Friday, January 10, welcomed 11 astronauts to its rank with it's Canadian counterpart CSA welcomed two astronauts. The astronauts are the first ones to graduate since NASA had announced its Artemis Program. Out of the total 13 new graduates, five are female astronauts.

Reports stated that NASA will be sending its first woman astronaut to Moon by 2024 as a part of its goal to sustainable lunar exploration. Further, NASA currently has 48 astronauts in its corps.

About the new astronauts

According to an official release by NASA, the new astronauts have successfully completed over two years of basic training. It stated that they might be assigned to "missions destined for the International Space Station, the Moon, and ultimately, Mars." According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, "the individuals represent the best of America."

A great event today celebrating @NASA’s newest astronaut class! These individuals represent the best of America. More: https://t.co/LyyG2UTVFk pic.twitter.com/nZZMBDjrG5 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 10, 2020

US Senator John Cornyn's statement

US Senator, John Cornyn on Friday took to Twitter and congratulated the new batch of astronauts.

I was in Houston earlier today speaking to @NASA’s newest astronauts. I’m in awe of the great work done by everyone at @nasa_johnson every single day and honored to be one of the first to congratulate this impressive group of astronauts. Godspeed! pic.twitter.com/9jMIdhG70K — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 10, 2020

