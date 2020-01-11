The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NASA Welcomes 13 New Astronauts Under Artemis Program

US News

NASA on Friday welcomed 11 astronauts to its rank, while the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) welcomed two astronauts

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
NASA

US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Friday, January 10, welcomed 11 astronauts to its rank with it's Canadian counterpart CSA welcomed two astronauts. The astronauts are the first ones to graduate since NASA had announced its Artemis Program. Out of the total 13 new graduates, five are female astronauts. 

Reports stated that NASA will be sending its first woman astronaut to Moon by 2024 as a part of its goal to sustainable lunar exploration. Further, NASA currently has 48 astronauts in its corps. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forget caps and gowns. They’re getting spacesuits. 👩‍🚀 ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We welcomed 13 new astronauts today! The new astronauts successfully completed more than two years of required basic training and are the first to graduate under the Artemis program.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ From left are, NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, @CanadianSpaceAgency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (@astro_watkins), CSA astronaut Jennifer Sidey-Gibbon (@astro_jenni), NASA astronauts Kayla Barron (@astro_kayla), Jasmin Moghbeli (@astrojaws), Loral O'Hara, Zena Cardman (@zenanaut), Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick (@matthew.dominick), Bob Hines (@astro_farmerbob) and Warren Hoburg (@whoburg). ⁣⁣ ⁣ They are now eligible for assignments to the International Space Station (@ISS), Artemis missions to the Moon, and ultimately, missions to Mars.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Image Credit: NASA⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #NASA #NewAstronauts #Artemis #Turtles

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on

About the new astronauts

According to an official release by NASA, the new astronauts have successfully completed over two years of basic training. It stated that they might be assigned to "missions destined for the International Space Station, the Moon, and ultimately, Mars." According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, "the individuals represent the best of America." 

Read: NASA discovers 'proton aurora' that sucks out water from the Martian surface

Read: Tamil Nadu govt school girl wins online competition, will visit NASA research centre soon

US Senator John Cornyn's statement

US Senator, John Cornyn on Friday took to Twitter and congratulated the new batch of astronauts. 

Read: NASA astronauts celebrated New Year 16 times in Space, here's how

Read: NASA satellite shows smoke from Australian wildfires has now reached South America

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU'S AISHE GHOSH DENIES CHARGES
CAA ENFORCED BY GOVERNMENT
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
UN PLEA IN SC FOR ROHINGYAS
LJP REJECTS PRASHANT KISHOR'S OFFER
PAK PM'S NEPHEW ROAD RAGE CAUGHT