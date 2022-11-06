Nearly 12 People Injured In Philadelphia After Gunmen Open Fire At Bar In Kensington

On Saturday, nearly 12 people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington neighbourhood. Sources claimed that the incident took place on November 5, Saturday night along East Allegheny and Kensington avenues, Philadelphia local news station 6 ABC reported. After several gunmen opened fire outside the bar, many injured people were taken to the hospital. It is worth mentioning that the shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. (local time).

According to the police, the shooters fired roughly 40 shots and exited a black car that was parked in the center of the street. Further, there is currently no information available on the victims' health, and it is yet unknown what caused the shooting.

In addition to this, nine casualties were sent to a nearby hospital. According to the police, two victims are classified as critical and seven others are in stable condition, 6 ABC reported. Police add that although the victims have not been named, they were all adult men and women.

Police speaks on US bar shooting

John Stanford, the first deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, said, “We have some brazen people in this city that don't care. They don't care how many police officers are out here. And some of them don't care how many people are out here. We continue to do what we need to do to get these individuals in custody," 6 ABC reported.

Furthermore, Stanford continues by saying that at this moment, it just appears that these people may have seen someone they intended to shoot, exited the car, and started firing at the crowd of people that was present. “We don't have much more than that in terms of motive," he added.

Notably, the shooters are still being sought by police.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Joe Biden has earlier expressed his sorrow at the recent shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina, which left five people dead and two more injured. He condemned the mass shootings in the country and said that there is so much gun violence that many deaths are no longer even reported in the media. According to the ANI report, the US needs to enact tough gun laws and limit who is allowed to purchase and own firearms. In this aspect, American laws are both excessively tolerant and lax.

(Image: Shutterstock)