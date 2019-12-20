Netizens Celebrate Trump's Impeachment, Call It 'Merry Impeachmas'

US President Donald Trump has become only the third President to be impeached on December 18 after Democrat-led House of Representatives passed the charges in a historic vote. The internet users were seen celebrating his impeachment and with the Christmas just around the corner, they called it 'Merry Impeachmas'. While for the most part Trump is impeached, his removal from the office will now be decided in Republican-led House Senate. In what is next for the defiant US President, these charges of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' will be in Senate for a trial. The house with Republican majority sits as a High Court in which the senators 'consider evidence, hear witnesses' and then vote to acquit or convict Trump.

My reaction after hearing the House has impeached Trump! Time to pop some champagne! 🍾🥳👏🏼 #ImpeachmentDay #MerryImpِeachmas pic.twitter.com/AxQbmlH472 — Caitlyn Putt (@caitlynputt_) December 19, 2019

if it takes 15 flushes we're prepared #MerryImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/RXtKO36cvf — Bruin's Patriots Fan (@Bruins_Fatalist) December 20, 2019

Definitely woke up feeling extra peppy today #MerryImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/c0NM75cOUQ — fuck em🌈 (@librasun1006) December 19, 2019

Senate to hold trial

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. However, the Senate also has the power to disqualify the official from holding public offices in the future. In case Trump is only convicted just this time, he will continue to take part in the race of President in 2020. However, if the Senate decides to permanently disqualify Trump, he will not be seen holding a government office again. In contrary to this, the White House has already said that the Senate will exonerate Trump and will 'set things in order'.

“Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

