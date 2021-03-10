New York City's School System Contributes To 'systemic Racism', Says A Lawsuit By Students

A group of students in New York City filed a lawsuit on March 9, intending to eliminate Gifted & Talented programs and the process of admission screening. The students argued that it ‘perpetuates’ systemic racism and further contributes to a ‘caste system’. According to the reports by the New York Post, the students come from IntegrateNYC, which is a youth-led organisation that stands for justice and equity in the schools.

Reality of NY schools

The students, who have been identified only by their initials argue in the suit that Gifted & Talented programs ignore many students of color, as a result of which they are forced to neglected schools, delivering unacceptable outcomes. Further, the students charge that the city schools “teach a Eurocentric curriculum that centers white experience”. Also, the city schools do not hire racially diverse staff and are not providing resources that can help students and staff “identify and dismantle racism".

The court paper further claims that in some classes students of color share buildings with students in special programs. This has been done so they can themselevs have a look at the difference between educational experiences. This contributes to an environment where the minority students face “racial animosity”. Add per the lawsuit, when the students speak against the racial inequities schools make small changes. However, the suit charges that "these efforts are not systematized, much less mandated and monitored, by the city or state".

The suit also details incidents that involve teachers telling black students to write out the pros and cons of slavery on the board. Also, students call black students “monkeys”. They also term the Hispanic students “illegal” and Muslim students “terrorists”.

The aim of this paper is to improve the staff diversity, and help in building a system that monitors conditions where students are denied basic education. According to the reports by The New York Post, Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to comment as the case is pending. Also, the governor’s office has not returned a request for comment.

(Image Credits: Unsplash/CDC)