New York Governor Says 'we Follow Science' As COVID-19 'doesn't Respond To Politics'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on October 29 said that the New York state has been following and doing what the scientists have recommended to battle the novel coronavirus and result of this is coming out to be positive. During ABC's talk show, the governor talked about the Micro-Cluster strategy adopted by the state government to stop the virus from spreading. He said, “We follow the science. We follow the fact. This is a virus. It doesn't respond to politics. Just listen to the scientists”.

Read: COVID-19: New York Govt To Give Priority To Healthcare Workers, At-risk People For Vaccine

New York prepares to battle the virus

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 45,425,176 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching at 1,187,549. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 9,214,994 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 234,201. Out of this, 539,715 cases are from New York with 33,643 fatalities. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

According to the reports by ANI, Governor Cuomo said, “Testing is the best thing the state can do. We can target actual neighborhoods. Find those little increases, and attack them before they spread”. He added, “I expect we'll see a gradual incline in the cases in New York. Keep the incline low through the fall, and then get ready for the vaccine which is going to be a major real challenge to this country”.

Read: NYC Hospitals Prepared For COVID Resurgence

As per the governor, the state is ‘actively preparing’ as the scientists have warned that the situation is going to get worse in the fall. The state is also preparing for the post pandemic era. According to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, New York State's COVID test positivity rate on a 7-day average lately ranked the second-lowest in the United States. It was recorded at 1.39 percent, right after Maine with 0.77 per cent.

Read: New York City Subway Opened On This Day In 1904; Read About The Rapid Transit System

Also Read: Anupam Kher Explores State Park In New York City; Shares Pics Clicked By Jugal Hansraj

(Image Credits: ANI)