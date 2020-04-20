'You May Now Zoom The Bride': New York Guv Andrew Cuomo Permits Online Weddings Ceremonies

In a first of its kind move, New York governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order that allows couples to obtain marriage licenses remotely and get married by “utilizing audio-video technology” amid coronavirus pandemic. The order allows the city hall clerks to conduct ceremonies online, deeming the process legal.

The decision comes after New York state extended the home confinement measures until 15 May, as over 1,31,263 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the state, with at least 8,893 people having succumbed to the disease.

At a live-streamed conference, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to NY State Governor announced the order. While speaking to the media, Cuomo said, “Video marriage ceremonies. There’s now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom.”

NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

Melissa wrote on Twitter, “It's not the plaza, but love is love, even in a pandemic”. According to a press release for the executive order, “declaring a state disaster emergency for the entire State of New York, witnessing or solemnizing of the marriage ceremony, that is required under New York State law is authorized to be performed utilizing audio-video technology.”

It's not the plaza, but love is love...even in a pandemic



For those who wish to marry via video, today's EO has you covered:https://t.co/2PhF3MoHAl — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) April 18, 2020

"Twitter welcomes the law"

Zoom marriages have lately been an option for many couples due to the applicable social distancing protocol in the state and restriction to non-essential movement and public gathering in order to plank the curve. Twitter users swarmed Governor Cuomo's post with a slew of comments, mostly welcoming the order. His tweet has amassed nearly 90.5k likes and over 9.3k retweets.

Thank you sir, you’ve been outstanding during this crisis.



I love New York pic.twitter.com/wNIITI5LBV — @NewYorkToSouthCarolina (@NewYorkToSouth1) April 18, 2020

Couldn’t ask for a more upstanding person to lead NY Happy to have him — #UPSTATE NY STRONG (@Deborah78855926) April 18, 2020

You're a good man. Thanks for leading the nation during this time—leadership is sorely missing from some quarters. — Stephen Brockelman (@Brockelman21210) April 18, 2020

Aww.. that's sweet. Thank you, Gov Cuomo!



Can you also help me find a husband? I'd need an executive order for that. A non-douche husband this time. — CountessofNambia (@theClaudiaInez) April 18, 2020

You’re doing a great job FOR THE PEOPLE. 👍🏻 — Christine (@guelphgirlchris) April 18, 2020

Now marriage will be through video conferencing.... In zoom app. 😂😂 — Pantomath (@pantomath__) April 18, 2020

"you may now Zoom the bride" — Mike Hamm (@mike_hamm) April 18, 2020

Good point!! 😉 — Bernie C. B. (@BCBarradas) April 18, 2020

