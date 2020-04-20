'You May Now Zoom The Bride': New York Guv Andrew Cuomo Permits Online Weddings Ceremonies

While speaking to the media, NY Gov Andrew Cuomo said, “There’s now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom".

New York

In a first of its kind move, New York governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order that allows couples to obtain marriage licenses remotely and get married by “utilizing audio-video technology” amid coronavirus pandemic. The order allows the city hall clerks to conduct ceremonies online, deeming the process legal.

The decision comes after New York state extended the home confinement measures until 15 May, as over 1,31,263 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the state, with at least 8,893 people having succumbed to the disease. 

At a live-streamed conference, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to NY State Governor announced the order. While speaking to the media, Cuomo said, “Video marriage ceremonies. There’s now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom.”

Melissa wrote on Twitter, “It's not the plaza, but love is love, even in a pandemic”. According to a press release for the executive order, “declaring a state disaster emergency for the entire State of New York, witnessing or solemnizing of the marriage ceremony, that is required under New York State law is authorized to be performed utilizing audio-video technology.” 

"Twitter welcomes the law"

Zoom marriages have lately been an option for many couples due to the applicable social distancing protocol in the state and restriction to non-essential movement and public gathering in order to plank the curve. Twitter users swarmed Governor Cuomo's post with a slew of comments, mostly welcoming the order. His tweet has amassed nearly 90.5k likes and over 9.3k retweets. 

