New York Records Highest One-day Increase In COVID-19 Deaths With 731 New Fatalities

New York state recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, adding that hospitalizations, however, appeared to be "plateauing."

He said 731 people died due to the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state's tally to 5,489. The previous single-day record was 630, set on Friday. Andrew Cuomo declared on Monday, that the lockdown in the state is extended till April 29.

Amid this unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the United States where New York is emerging as the new hotspot, a vast Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan will now be used as a field hospital.

New York Cathedral to be used as a field hospital

With the increasing number of coronavirus infections, the shortage of medical equipment along with hospital beds had started to hinder the treatment of COVID-19 patients. That is when the church authorities stepped-up to contribute “all Cathederal resources” to provide help to the city’s public health officials.

Meanwhile, during daily coronavirus task force briefing on April 6, United States President Donald Trump has claimed that White House is planning a “massive federal response” to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. As the death toll of coronavirus infections recently crossed 10,000 and US officials are raising concerns over the upcoming weeks being the “peak” of the pandemic, Trump touted the planning in the country and said that the response would not be “anything like the country has ever seen or done”.

(with inputs from agencies)