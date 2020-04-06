Tigers In New York Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19, First Known Case In World

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has infected millions of people worldwide has not spared animals too, as tigers from the Bronx zoo of New York have tested positive of the deadly COVID-19. Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover.

A release from the zoo authorities stated that the big cat got infected by one of the zookeepers who was asymptomatically infected by the virus and the cats have experienced a decrease in their appetite. However, the zoo authorities have assured that the tigers are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are active, alert and interactive with their keepers. The zoo is still doubtful though as to how the disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but the cats are closely monitored and anticipating full recoveries, stated the statement released by the zoo.

Besides Nadia who was tested positive, and her three fellow tigers and four lions who developed a dry cough, none of the other tigers have developed any symptoms of the virus infection. Also, none of the zoo’s snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopard, Amur leopard, puma or serval is showing any signs of illness.

The USA - Worst-hit country

The USA is struggling to contain the pandemic that has gripped the country and the current crisis situation has given way to fear of a possible drug supply shortage during the COVID-19 outbreak. The total number of positive cases in the country has crossed 3,37,000, while the country has witnessed over 9,600 deaths, making it the worst-hit country in the world. New York, the financial capital of the USA has witnessed a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases making it the newest hotspot and epicentre of the deadly disease.

New York alone has reported over 123,000 cases of COVID-19 positive patients and the death toll of New York alone has surpassed the 4,000-mark. The NYC region has reached an alarming number and now accounts for roughly 10 per cent of the world’s confirmed cases, increasing the pressure on officials to take more drastic measures as the hospitals in the State have been overwhelmed by the increasing numbers. California has said that it could be facing the next major wave of the disease.