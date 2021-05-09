New York: Three Bystanders, Including A Four-year-old Shot In Times Square

Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were shot in New York City's Times Square following gunfire that broke out after a dispute. The city's police officials said that the victims were not involved in the dispute that led to the gunfire. The three victims were innocent bystanders, according to New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio. In addition, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, stated a family from Brooklyn was visiting Times Square with the child to buy toys.

"It appears that all three are innocent bystanders," Shea said.

.@NYPDShea shares details of the shooting in Times Square tonight that left 3 people injured, including a 4-year-old. pic.twitter.com/5iKkZXZGRW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the New York mayor has also informed that the suspects are being tracked down and has assured that the NYPD will bring them to justice. Moreover, Bill de Blasio also acknowledged the presence of illegal arms in the city and stated that it must stop.

Shooting at Aventura Mall, Florida

Meanwhile, another shooting incident was reported from Florida's Aventura Mall. According to reports, Aventura Police have confirmed that three people were injured in the shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon at the mall. In addition, Aventura police have stated that several suspects are in custody and are being questioned by the detectives.

"We have several suspects involved in custody and being question[ed] by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life-threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals," Aventura Police said on Twitter.

The Aventura Police spokesman, Michael Bentolila remarked that the shooting occurred due to an argument between two groups of people. Bentolila further added that the shooting took place in front of the Hugo Boss store at Aventura Mall. He remarked that an individual from one of the groups pulled out a gun thereby promoting another person from the other group to do the same following which the firing took place. After the incident, the mall has been closed for Saturday and will completely reopen on Sunday.

