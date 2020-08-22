New York's Museum Of Modern Art To Reopen From August 27 With Safety Protocols Amid COVID

As COVID-19 runs rampant across the world, many nations imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. A number of museums in New York also faced the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. Following a five-month shutdown, New York’s Museum of Modern Art will reopen its door to visitors on August 27.

As per several reports, the institution announced the news on August 17. The museum was shut since March 21 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the safety of the public visitors, New York's Museum of Modern Art will reopen with a set of strict measures to keep the virus in check. Reportedly, entry will be free for the first month.

The museum will resume operations under new hours, welcoming visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, reserving Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for MoMA (The Museum of Modern Art) members only. New safety measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease will include decreased visitor capacity and timed entry tickets. The museum will also require visitors to wear face masks and follow social distancing. The institution will also conduct contactless temperature checks, and put plexiglass barriers at different areas in MoMA.

Other museums reopening in New York with COVID-19 measures

Apart from the Museum of Modern Art, a number of other museums located in the five boroughs of New York City are also set to reopen in Phase 4 of unlock. As per reports, State Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced that other museums, art galleries and cultural institutions will also be allowed to reopen starting August 24.

However, strict measures and health guidelines will be imposed. Apart from making face masks mandatory, timed ticketing with different entry hours, just 25 percent occupancy and several other measures will also be put in place. New York’s popular Metropolitan Museum of Art which usually witnesses seven million visitors every year will reopen on August 29.

The Whitney Museum of American Art is scheduled to reopen on September 3. However, performing arts institutions and venues will remain closed till the end of the year. The famous Metropolitan Opera is expected to resume on December 31, however, Broadway theatres will remain shut till January or longer.

New York was initially hugely affected by the novel coronavirus and has recorded a total of nearly 33,000 fatalities. Although the virus cases have risen in other US states, New York has been able to contain the spread of the disease. As per several reports, only 0.71 percent of nearly 57,000 coronavirus tests in New York recently came out to be positive.

(Image credit: MoMA's Twitter)

