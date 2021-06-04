Newark To London In 3.5 Hours?: United Airlines Inks Deal To Revive Supersonic Air Travel

In a massive development, America based United Airlines, on June 3 announced that it would buy 15 planes from airline startup Boom Supersonic, possibly reviving the high speed form of air travel. Under the commercial agreement, the Chicago based airlines firm has agreed to buy ‘Overture’ airplanes, after they meet “United's demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirement”. All the jets would employ renewable fuel and could turn operational for public by 2029.

"Flying has always been cool. Supersonic planes are *beyond cool.* We’re excited for the day Boom's aircraft join our fleet and we’re glad to see others are, too," United said in a statement.

With the deal, the airline has triggered the possibility of supersonic air travel that would allow passengers to cover distances faster than the sound wave. It implies that the distance between Newark to London in just three and a half hours while that from San Francisco to Tokyo could be covered in six hours and Newark to Frankfurt in four hours. As of now, it is not clear if any monetary payments have been made or the announcement just implies an intent of purchase. Additionally, the planes would be ornate with other exclusive features including in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology.

'Interesting Idea'

As a part of the pact, United would make a purchase of 15 planes and its purchase could extend to procuring 35 aircrafts. "It's an interesting idea, but there are a lot of questions," said Michel Merluzeau, an expert at consultancy AIR, who estimates that developing a new commercial jet that passes muster with regulators could cost $10 to $15 billion.

"United continues on its trajectory to build a more innovative, sustainable airline and today's advancements in technology are making it more viable for that to include supersonic planes. Boom's vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry's most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travellers access to a stellar flight experience," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. "Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we'll be able to do that on an even greater scale," he added.

Image: boomaero/Twitter