'No Red Or Blue, I'll Be President Of United States,' Says Joe Biden; Trump Goes Overboard

As the race to the White House enters the final leg, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have embarked on a path to actively encourage voters to go out and vote (respectively for each of them) on November 3 by making some last-minute poll promises.

With over 101 million votes already cast in early votes, 73% of the turnout polled in the 2016 Presidential elections have already been achieved and the initial forecasts indicate that Biden could be having an upper hand.

Urging the people of America to vote, Republican nominee Donald Trump claimed that the US economy was growing at the fastest rate at 33.1% under his administration and predicted the next year to be the "greatest economic year in the American history".

Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!



Find your polling place below. https://t.co/OODmll3Snt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Trump, as he is wont of doing, had also earlier in the day made an outrageous claim, stating that no President in history had done as much for the African-American community in the US.

The Democrat nominee Joe Biden, on the other hand, promised that he 'would not differentiate between Democratic and Republic states' if elected to power.

"I promise you this, as I'm running as a proud Democrat, if you elect me I'm going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America", said Joe Biden during his campaign on Tuesday.

'We've an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we're going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we're going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country & Unions built the middle class", Biden added.

This is our moment to prove that:



Love is more powerful than hate.

Hope is more powerful than fear.

Light is more powerful than dark.



Vote before polls close: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

The Election Day

Millions of voters braved coronavirus concerns and occasional long lines on Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in an epic election that will influence how the US confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come. Those who turned out in person joined 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73 per cent of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

No major problems arose on Tuesday, outside the typical glitches of a presidential election. Some polling places opened late, robocalls provided false information to voters in Iowa and Michigan, and machines or software malfunctioned in some counties in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas. The cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security said there were no outward signs by midday of any malicious activity.

