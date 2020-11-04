In US Elections, Trump Adds Final Pitch; '2021 Will Be Greatest Economic Year If I Win'

In a last-minute pitch to voters, US President Donald Trump has stated once again that the American economy under his administration has been the fastest growing and promised that the next year would be "Greatest Economy ever." Donald Trump also declared that Republicans are "Looking good all over the country." Meanwhile, voting inched towards a close in some states, with 73% of the 2016 total turnout being achieved just in early voting, as per reports.

Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!



Find your polling place below. https://t.co/OODmll3Snt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Trump, as he is wont of doing, had also earlier in the day made an outrageous claim, stating that no President in history had done as much for the African-American community in the US.

READ | US Presidential Elections 2020: How is POTUS elected? Can Trump lose the vote & still win?

Meanwhile, opponent Joe Biden also made a last-minute pitch with a massive social media campaign. He shared a video of himself in home state Pennsylvania, urging voters to "win the day." He also made a pitch to vote for love, hope and light. Biden also posted a picture with former President Barack Obama and with Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris - stating that people of America have been with him in 2008 and 2012, and that his team can "heal the soul of this nation."

READ | US election 2020: Trump claims Biden is 'worried' as his rival went to Church on Tuesday

This is our moment to prove that:



Love is more powerful than hate.

Hope is more powerful than fear.

Light is more powerful than dark.



Vote before polls close: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Earlier, Biden had pitched to the American people that there would be no red states and blue states if he wins - there would only be the United States of America - essentially that he would not distinguish between Republican and Democratic states.

READ | US Election 2020 LIVE Updates

The Election Day

Millions of voters braved coronavirus concerns and occasional long lines on Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in an epic election that will influence how the US confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come. Those who turned out in person joined 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73 per cent of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

No major problems arose on Tuesday, outside the typical glitches of a presidential election. Some polling places opened late, robocalls provided false information to voters in Iowa and Michigan, and machines or software malfunctioned in some counties in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas. The cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security said there were no outward signs by midday of any malicious activity.

READ | US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Insists On 'winning Big', Harris Says 'it's Our Time'

(With AP inputs)