COVID-19 Death Toll Greater Among Non-white Americans Under Age 65: Study

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly said on July 11 that the coronavirus related fatalities among Americans in the age group of 65 and younger are more among nonwhites compared to whites. According to the reports, a total of 34.9% of Hispanic patients who died of COVID were younger than 65, while 29.5% of nonwhites who died were under 65 as compared to 13.2% of white, non-Hispanic decedents. The researchers have analyzed that 10,647 COVID-19 deaths occurred between Feb. 12 and April 24 from 16 public health departments in 15 states, as per reports. As per John Hopkins tally, the majority number of cases were reported from New York City, New Jersey, and Washington state which were badly hit due to the pandemic.

CDC Report

CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report mentioned that most of the people who died from coronavirus were older than 65 years and had been suffering from other ailments such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The report claimed that the percentage of Hispanic and nonwhite people under age 65 who died of COVID-19 was greater than their combined U.S. population.

As per the reports, the researchers noted that more Hispanic and nonwhite people serve in essential sectors where physical distancing is a major challenge. Earlier in June, the US health department directed the testing labs to submit patient's age and ethnicity along with the COVID-19 test results to have a better understanding why the respiratory illness affects certain demographics more severely.

