North Carolina Couple Win Jackpots In Same Lottery Worth Rs 7 Crores

Lottery wins are always special and when it happens twice it doubles the happiness and that's exactly what happened with this North Carolina couple who won the lottery twice with identical numbers both times. Luther and Constance Cannon won over $1 million (7.3 crores) in the North Carolina Education Lottery jackpot this week, splitting their winnings into two six-figure payments.

Luther purchased two tickets for Sunday's Cash 5 drawing

According to the New York Post, Luther purchased two tickets with the same numbers for last week Sunday's Cash 5 drawing, one for himself and one for his wife, Constance at the Yemen Food Mart in Rocky Mount, NC. Luther who is a Bridgestone Tires technician, returned to the store the next day while out grocery shopping to check his tickets. He was told to 'go to lottery headquarters,' when he went to the headquarters, he processed the news that he and Constance had won the aggregate jackpot of $997,400.

The couple collected their reward on Tuesday at the North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, splitting the jackpot of $498,700 (Rs 3,66,52,854). After taxes, they each take home $352,830 (Rs 2,59,31,875). According to the New York Post, Constance stated that it's incredible that they won this much money and with this, they will be able to pay off their house and automobiles and do so much for their family.

“Thanking God for another day praying for all my family and friends that we all get the wake-up call have a blessed day", Luther wrote on his Facebook post.

Other big winners in the lottery

In another lottery news, recently a visitor named Andrew won $690,623 (5 crores) from a casino in Indiana after placing a $1 bet on a slot machine. This is the highest payout in the facility's history. He won after betting $1 on a Wild Party slot machine at the French Lick Casino in French Lick, which debuted 16 years ago.

In a similar circumstance, in 2021, a man from South Africa won the second-largest PowerBall jackpot in history, winning 158 million South African Rand. His victory was all the more astonishing because he bought the lottery ticket for barely R 15 just hours before the results were revealed.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)