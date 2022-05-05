North Korea To Remain 'key Topic' In Biden's Discussions During US-ROK Summit: White House

The aggressive behaviour of North Korea is expected to be a "prominent part of the agenda" in discussions between US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol during the US-ROK (Republic of Korea) Summit, stated White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Addressing a regular press briefing, Psaki also refuted speculations over South Korea's joining the QUAD. "QUAD will remain QUAD," she said. She further underscored the "strong relationship" with the East Asian nations, particularly Japan and South Korea.

It is pertinent to mention here that US-ROK Summit will take place from May 20 to 21. The convention will be hosted by South Korean Presidential-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who is scheduled to assume office on May 10. Notably, the meeting comes amid aggravated threats of nuclear war from North Korea against its "rival" countries. In the latest escalation, Pyongyang on Tuesday test-fired a suspected ballistic missile, the 14th since the beginning of 2022, which landed in the waters of the Sea of Japan.

A day before the aforementioned projectile test, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo to deliberate on Biden's visit to Tokyo after Seoul. Both the diplomats agreed that the Biden's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be an "opportunity to affirm the strength of the US-Japan ties" in order to stage stronger defence in the region, the White House said.

Meanwhile, following North Korea's breach of the UNSC resolution against missile tests, Washington is preparing for a new set of embargoes against Pyongyang. In late March, North Korea violated its self-imposed moratorium on long-range guided missiles test by test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

US Defence Secy cites North Korean aggravation to justify hike in defence budget

North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to "strengthen and develop" Pyongyang's nuclear power and war weaponry. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday cited Kim Jong's "persistent threats" to justify the requested increase in the defence budget worth $773 billion to the Senate Committee. Austin said the 4.1% increase in defence spending was necessary to curb "constantly emerging" threats by North Korea. According to NK News, the defence budget proposed to Congress last month included $56.5 billion in additional requests for airpower platforms and systems. This is atop, $40.8 billion for sea power capabilities and nine battle force ships.

(Image: AP)