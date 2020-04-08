AmericaWorksTogether Backfires At Donald Trump As COVID-19 Cases Spike In US

After #ClapForBoris fueled criticism against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, #AmericaWorksTogether backfired on United States President Donald Trump in a similar manner. During daily coronavirus briefing on April 8, while the coronavirus cases are still increasing in the country, Trump urged Americans to “share your stories” that showcase patriotism as well as citizenship under the hashtag. With the death toll in the US rising rapidly, the netizens chose to criticise Trump with the same hashtag on Twitter.

Use the hashtag #AmericaWorksTogether to share your stories and celebrate extraordinary examples of patriotism and citizenship! pic.twitter.com/6APg8AOzBJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2020

'#AmericaWorksTogether without Trump'

Twitter users lashed out at the Republican US President for issues ranging from his response to the global health crisis to all the statements he has made in the press briefings. One of the internet users even said American works together, "only without Trump". Many resorted to blunt statements like calling Trump "fool" and "racist". One of them even accused the US President to be "greedy" and cited his dire wish to reopen America. However, there were few tweets that showcased support towards Trump and called him "most hardworking President ever". Meanwhile, as of April 8, the US has confirmed 400,540 cases with 12,857 fatalities.

#AmericaWorksTogether America is pulling together without the help of the bungling idiotic Trump administration. Imagine if we had a real president and competent administration — Al (@AlanFuruno) April 7, 2020

#AmericaWorksTogether without any reasonable leadership from President Trump. (And in spite of the presence of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.) — Kristine (@magnu_tude) April 7, 2020

Donald Trump:

This is a hoax

One day it’s like a miracle it will disappear

Doctors are exaggerating

The States are on their own

This is our stockpile, not the States

I don’t take responsibility#AmericaWorksTogether

Cleaning the mess he made,

doing the work Trump refuses to do pic.twitter.com/OmG1c29fgI — Karen Cazares 🌹🤙🗻☮️✊ (@cazarespr) April 8, 2020

#AmericaWorksTogether to dismantle every lie that this fool of a man broadcasts to the world. — dan, (@Gamefandan) April 7, 2020

Trump wants us to use the hashtag #AmericaWorksTogether, for this time in which none of us are working. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) April 7, 2020

Ordinary people are sewing PPE face masks because the federal government under Trump has failed us.#AmericaWorksTogether — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) April 7, 2020

#americaworkstogether to remove trump from power. — Brad Reason 🌊 🌎 🆘 🧢 🍑 🗽 (@BradReason) April 7, 2020

#AmericaWorksTogether to show the world we are finished with @realDonaldTrump corruption, incompetence, racism and greed. — I am Trump's Boss. He's FIRED. (@TerriC324) April 7, 2020

