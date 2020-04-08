The Debate
#AmericaWorksTogether Backfires At Donald Trump As COVID-19 Cases Spike In US

US News

After #ClapForBoris fueled criticism against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, #AmericaWorksTogether backfired on US President Donald Trump amid COVID-19 scare.

#AmericaWorksTogether

After #ClapForBoris fueled criticism against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, #AmericaWorksTogether backfired on United States President Donald Trump in a similar manner. During daily coronavirus briefing on April 8, while the coronavirus cases are still increasing in the country, Trump urged Americans to “share your stories”  that showcase patriotism as well as citizenship under the hashtag. With the death toll in the US rising rapidly, the netizens chose to criticise Trump with the same hashtag on Twitter.

Read - Trump Takes Aim At Agency Watchdogs: 'Give Me The Name'

Read - Coronavirus: NYC Death Toll Surpasses 9/11 Fatalities; US Cases Soar To 395,675

'#AmericaWorksTogether without Trump'

Twitter users lashed out at the Republican US President for issues ranging from his response to the global health crisis to all the statements he has made in the press briefings. One of the internet users even said American works together, "only without Trump". Many resorted to blunt statements like calling Trump "fool" and "racist". One of them even accused the US President to be "greedy" and cited his dire wish to reopen America. However, there were few tweets that showcased support towards Trump and called him "most hardworking President ever". Meanwhile, as of April 8, the US has confirmed 400,540 cases with 12,857 fatalities. 

Read - Trump On Johnson, UK Ventilators, Virus Impact

Read - Trump Seeks $250B More For Small Businesses

