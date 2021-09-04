Nurses Protest Against 'forced COVID Vaccination' In US, Choose To Get Fired

Some US nurses prefer to get dismissed from their job instead of taking a vaccine against COVID-19. As per the report from the Washington Post, a group of 20 individuals, primarily nurses, demonstrated outside the Winchester Medical Center in Virginia when the main organisation of the hospital, Valley Health, mandated inoculation for healthcare employees. It is stated that the nurses who were holding placards displayed the message as, "NO FORCED VACCINATION."

More about US nurses protesting against COVID vaccination

While some nurses in Oregon informed the Salem Reporter that they would instead be sacked from their jobs than get the vaccine. This all started when the state's immunisation mandate takes effect on October 18. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Ohio Nurses Association claims that up to 30% of nurses in the Cincinnati region would resign due to vaccination mandates.

Whereas 75% of Valley Health staff have been inoculated, some have informed the Post that they thought vaccinations pose a greater danger than COVID-19. A psychiatric nurse from the Winchester Medical Center, Brittany Watson, told the Post that they are not against the vaccination. She further explained that they had given all of the childhood vaccinations which have been around for generations. But there is much propaganda surrounding this one, which is making it illogical.

As per data gathered by Northeastern University, almost 27% of all healthcare professionals are still not vaccinated countrywide. A nurse at Salem Health, Kristi Winn, said that she was inoculated but still disagrees with the vaccination requirement and wishes she had more time to consider getting vaccinated.

Remarks from authorities

As some nurses remain dubious about COVID-19 vaccinations' long-term consequences, people like Jeffrey Feit, who is working on the mandate policy, as a community and population health officer at Valley Health, told the Post that he had conducted town halls to answer the worries of the medical staffs with confirmed evidence. According to Feit, the rule was placed in place to protect patient safety. Earlier, patients have phoned the hospital to check if their physician had been inoculated. He further added that the administrators had to make sure to keep the illnesses to a minimum.

He also added that despite the evidence provided, the guidance they had given, and the information they had shared, if still, people choose not to be inoculated and to quit their jobs from Valley Health, that would be very upsetting for the organisation as they are leaving. He also said that they respect and understand their choice but still, according to the organisation, their ultimate option is to protect the safety of the patients.

(Image Credit: AP)