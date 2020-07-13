New York City Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For First Time Since Pandemic Outbreak

New York City has reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since the state's first COVID-19 death was recorded on March 11. New York which was once considered to be the epicentre of the novel Coronavirus, has successfully flattened its curve and proved to be a model for how other states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

According to the Preliminary health data from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene no individual died from the coronavirus in New York City on Saturday. In total, New York state has reported over 401,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 32,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections are surging in the rest of the states. A large number of cases were witnessed across the Sunbelt that moved to quickly reopen after the initial outbreaks, with Florida reporting a record-breaking 15,000 new cases on Sunday, according to reports.

Coronavirus outbreak situation in rest of the states

The coronavirus pandemic outbreak is getting worse across the country, however. Thirty-three states witnessed heavy caseloads increase this week, that continued over the nationwide trend which is getting worse since mid-June. New coronavirus cases surged over the past week in places that were heading quickly in reopening despite the outbreak.

The places include Arizona with a 23% jump over the past week, California with a 38% hike in cases, Florida with 25% and Texas with 28% of caseloads. All of these states have experienced dramatic increases for several weeks in a row. Apart from an increase in the cases, the Death toll has also risen in the hotspots places.

According to media reports, the worsening conditions across the states makes it clear that these numbers are not a product of increased testing, but rather of a worsening outbreak. Meanwhile, nationwide, testing increased by 7% over the past week and the cases hiked by 24%. In Northeast Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut reported fewer new cases this week in comparison to the earlier weeks. New York, which has seen a steady trend of improvement, held steady whereas New Jersey, following New York’s trend, saw a 14% increase in cases, the report added.

