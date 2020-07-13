Trump Family Pivots On Covid Masks; First Lady Melania Now Makes Point To Be Seen With One

Recently, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, was spotted in public wearing a face mask for the first time. The First Lady had gone to visit the mothers and children at The Mary Elizabeth House, an organization that is dedicated to helping out single mothers, their children and also works towards 'strengthening families'.

The First Lady also uploaded a tweet in which she can be seen wearing a face mask while interacting with children and mothers at then Mary Elizabeth House. Her first public in several weeks while wearing a face mask comes just a day after US President Donald Trump was seen visiting the Walter Reed Hospital while wearing a dark coloured face mask Trump was there at the hospital to visit wounded servicemen and women.

It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers & children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families & provides life skills, counseling & educational resources to help vulnerable single women & their children. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/hQSjP0sHi1 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 12, 2020

The US President on previous occasions has refused to wear a mask, including during news conferences, Coronavirus task force updates, and rallies. The US is currently the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus. The US has reported 3,302,665 positive coronavirus cases which is the highest number in the world according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus research centre. The country also has a death toll of 135,176.

However, after wearing a mask for the first time a few days ago, while speaking at a press briefing after his visit to the Walter Reed Army hospital, Trump said, “I think when you are in the hospital, especially in a particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it is a great thing to wear a mask." Doubling down on his decision, he said that had never been against masks but there is always a “time and a place”.