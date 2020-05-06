New York City Subway To Close At Night For Sanitation Amid Coronavirus

New York City's entire subway system is all set to be closed in the morning of May 6 i.e. Wednesday, for the first time in its history. As per international media reports, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be doing a deep cleaning and sanitise the periphery to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease. MTA chairman reportedly said in a news conference on Tuesday that, "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures".

The subway is now closed until 5 AM. (But we’re still here 24/7 to help you plan your essential travel.)



Your best bet is likely the bus, but if that doesn’t work for your trip, we can help you arrange a ride through our Essential Connector program. See https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0 — NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 6, 2020

🚨Starting at 1 am stations will close and there will be no subway service until 5 am tomorrow🚨



Plan to be at your station before 12:30 am at the latest. Last train times will post here https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0



If you are on a train at 1 am you can continue to your destination. — NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 6, 2020

Nightly closure for cleaning

According to the reports, the New York City subway will begin nightly closure for cleaning and sanitisation works which is scheduled to take place between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The report also added that after cleaning procedures, every single car will be disinfected.

💡When planning your trip be sure to:



1⃣Select “Change Time”

2⃣Select “Bus” and “Express Bus”



We're here to help. @ or DM us for directions 24/7. — NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 5, 2020

🌙Starting overnight tonight, there will be no subway service and every station will be closed from 1-5 am.



🚨🗺️🆕Plan your overnight bus trip NOW at https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0



We've added 1,168 new bus trips across the city. See your travel options and plan tonight's commute 👇 — NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 5, 2020

Foye added that it is important to make sure the health and safety of the employees and customers. The MTA reportedly said that it is adding several hundred buses for the overnight routes for the conveyance of the essential workers and to give them access to transportation to accommodate the loss of train service. The subway officials reportedly warned the residents of New York that there may be a minor problem while executing the unprecedented closure.

