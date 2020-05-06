New York City Subway To Close At Night For Sanitation Amid Coronavirus

New York City's entire subway system is all set to be closed in the morning of May 6 i.e. Wednesday, for the first time in its history, as per reports.

New York City

New York City's entire subway system is all set to be closed in the morning of May 6 i.e. Wednesday, for the first time in its history. As per international media reports, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be doing a deep cleaning and sanitise the periphery to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease. MTA chairman reportedly said in a news conference on Tuesday that, "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures". 

Nightly closure for cleaning

According to the reports, the New York City subway will begin nightly closure for cleaning and sanitisation works which is scheduled to take place between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The report also added that after cleaning procedures, every single car will be disinfected.

Foye added that it is important to make sure the health and safety of the employees and customers. The MTA reportedly said that it is adding several hundred buses for the overnight routes for the conveyance of the essential workers and to give them access to transportation to accommodate the loss of train service. The subway officials reportedly warned the residents of New York that there may be a minor problem while executing the unprecedented closure. 

