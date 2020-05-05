New York's Hudson Bridge Twinkles A 'Thank You' To Express Gratitude To Frontline Warriors

As the United States battles the deadly pandemic with New York being the worst affected state, the Hudson River Bridge in New York was lit up by more than 1,300 lumieres carefully placed by volunteers to spell out ‘THANK YOU!’. The world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge was lit up to honour those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The display of light spanned more than 200 feet, transforming this New York landmark in Hudson Valley into an illuminated message of gratitude.

The Walkway Over the Hudson has been deemed an essential park to keep open by state Governor Andrew Cuomo and several nonprofit organizations deployed volunteers to work on the inspiring project, placing 1,300 illuminated bags that were marked with ‘Honor. Remember. Celebrate.’

In the coming days, prints of this photograph will be presented to places where essential workers are serving in the community—like emergency rooms, grocery stores, police stations, and fire departments. Elsewhere in New York City, huge messages of gratitude are transforming local hospitals this week to honor frontline workers.

In April as well, cities across the United States illuminated their stadiums and landmarks in blue in support of the health-care workers and first responders as they continue to combat the coronavirus.