Oakland Zoo Gives Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Animals Like Tigers, Bears

California’s Oakland zoo has started an experimental vaccination drive for its wildlife. About 100 animals including tigers, mountain lions, and ferrets are the first of about 100 animals that are to be jabbed this summer under the ongoing campaign. Even though none of the zoo animals had contracted the virus, they are being vaccinated only as a precautionary measure, says Alex Herman, Vice President of Animal Care at Zoo told in a public statement.

Two tigers- Ginger and Molly living in Oakland Zoo have been vaccinated for COVID-19 this week, says a report by San Francisco Chronicle. After which primates and pigs will be vaccinated. Social distancing protocol and norms have been maintained at the zoo by creating barriers between the animals. Apart from this, the staff who are looking after the animals are also geared with PPE suits, masks, and gloves, added Herman.

'We are happy and relieved that with the animals being vaccinated, we will now be able to protect them in a better way,' said Alex Herman in a statement.

As per Washington Post, a veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis has developed and donated the experimental vaccine for tigers, lions, grizzly bears, and other big animals in the facility. The company has administered and donated more than 11,000 vaccine doses to over 70 zoo animals in twenty-seven states. According to Zoetis, it has developed a coronavirus vaccine for dogs and cats as well, before making a shift to minks. The vaccine has been authorized for experimental use on a case-by-case basis by the U.S. Agriculture Department, Zoetis told on its website.

Animal Infections

Even though coronavirus infections are being observed among certain species of animals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the risk of animals spreading to humans is quite low. In January 2021, about eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The San Diego Zoo started vaccinating animals in January itself. In March 2020, the virus was detected in a dog in Hong Kong. Two tigers tested positive for the coronavirus in April at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. So far, coronavirus infection has been confirmed in gorillas, tigers, lions, pet cats, and dogs in the world.

(Image credit: AP)