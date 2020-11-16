Obama Rules Out Possibile Role In Biden Cabinet But Says 'will Help Him In Any Way'

Former United States President Barack Obama, while speaking to CBS News, said that if he is offered a position in President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, he will not take it. Obama further said that he fears that if he takes that position, his wife Michelle Obama would leave him.

Speaking to CBS, Obama further said that Biden does not need his advice but added that he would help the President-elect in any way possible. He further made it very clear that he is not planning to work on the White House staff or anything like that.

Biden, who served as Obama’s Vice President from the year 2009 to 2017, broke all records for most votes received and has amassed over 70 million. The previous record for most votes was held by Obama, who received nearly 69,498,516 votes in the 2008 election when he beat late Republican Senator John McCain.

Obama talks about Trump and Republicans

Earlier, Obama has said that incumbent Donald Trump "doesn’t like to lose" and also accused the senior Republicans in the nation of undermining democracy by backing the 45th US President in his baseless claims of election fraud.

In CBS News’ 60 Minutes that is due to air on November 15, Obama reiterated that president-elect Joe Biden "clearly won" in US Election 2020 as major media outlets had called him victorious. However, irked by the outcome, Trump has been mounting legal challenges on voting stations and has claimed, without evidence, that the election has been "stolen" by Democrats.

While Trump’s team is yet to provide proof of the US President’s claims, he has refused to graciously concede. As the current administration has stalled the long-standing traditional process of transition of power, Obama told CBS News that the allegations have budded from the fact that "the president doesn't like to lose."

The former US President expressed that he is "more troubled" by learning that Republicans are also paying heed to Trump’s claims that are delegitimising the democracy.

(Image Credits: AP)