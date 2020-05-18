'OBAMAGREAT': Americans Hail Barack Obama After His Powerful Graduation Speech

Former United States President Barack Obama recently gave a powerful commencement speech to the students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBU) after which Americans took to the internet and called for the 44th President to lead again. While Obama in his speech criticised the US leaders overseeing nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, several Twitter users applauded the former President for exhibiting his ‘class’ and ‘compassion’ in times of the deadly outbreak.

During the televised commencement address for high school seniors, Obama panned ‘so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs’ who do ‘what feels good, what’s convenient and what’s easy’. Though Obama did not name Trump or any other federal or state official, he, however, did criticise the US President’s handling of the pandemic as an ‘absolute chaotic disaster’ in call with 3,000 members of his administrations. The former President also told his supporters that he would be spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as he can for Joe Biden.

READ: Trump Calls Obama 'grossly Incompetent', Hits Back Over COVID-19 Criticism

Congrats to the high school Class of 2020, as well as to the teachers, coaches, and most of all, parents and family who’ve guided you along the way. Thanks for letting me be part of your big day! pic.twitter.com/RjYvHs2BhC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 17, 2020

While he congratulated the college students and spoke about the challenges they face given the devastation and economic turmoil amid the pandemic, he also noted the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging on a residential street in Georgia. He said, "Let’s be honest: A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country”. Further, he also spoke about the ‘disproportionate impact of COVID-19’ on the Black community.

He said, “Injustice like this isn't new. What is new is that so much of your generation has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing, that the old ways of doing things don’t work”. He added, “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you”.

READ: Michelle Obama Applauds Husband Barack For His Congratulatory Message For HBCU

#44Forever

Obama’s speech led to several internet users praising and applauding him. While some wanted him back to lead them again, others said that it has been ‘horrible’ not have his voice, integrity and compassion. One internet user wrote, “A kind and loving message to the people who are looking to tomorrow for a smarter, kinder, better less greedy, cruel, power-hungry world that ignores all the good around”.

44 4ever.



Thank you for creating a beautiful and memorable evening for our future leaders in the midst of all the chaos and grief. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) May 17, 2020

OBAMAGREAT 🇺🇸🎓😎♥️🤙 — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) May 17, 2020

Class and coherent sentences... we miss you and thank you!#GraduateTogether — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 17, 2020

Thank you President Obama for being the leader this country desperately needs. ❤️ #GraduateTogether #ObamaCommencement — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) May 17, 2020

Thank you Mr. President, your kindness, caring and continued leadership is appreciated more than you will ever know. #44Forever #Graduation2020 🎓 pic.twitter.com/jpQp8KMNHn — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) May 17, 2020

READ: Obama Lashes Out At US Leadership, Says Some Aren't Even Pretending To Handle Covid Crisis

READ: Obama Criticizes Virus Response In Online Graduation Speech