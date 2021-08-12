Obliterate Taliban Safe-havens Along Pak-Afghan Border: US Defence Secy To Pakistan

Over a phonic conversation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday urged Pakistani Army Chief Of Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa to eliminate Talibani hideouts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The conversation comes a day after the Pentagon, following an intelligence assessment, claimed that the Taliban could capture Kabul in 90 days amidst the spiked violence after the US Army retreat. During the phone call, the diplomats also discussed the 'mutual interest of regional stability' to ensure improved bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan.

Defense Secretary Austin and Pak Army Chief Bajwa discussed the mutual aims to ensure security and stability in the region, Austin wrote on Twitter. They also spoke about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan wherein the Taliban has increased insurgency following the US-army exit. They also 'broadly discussed' the bilateral defence relationship between both the nations amidst violent uprisings in Pakistan's neighbouring country.

Earlier today, I spoke with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa. We discussed our mutual interest in regional stability, and I reiterated my desire to continue improving the important U.S. – Pakistan relationship. pic.twitter.com/RzVAM6qqhW — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 9, 2021

Pakistan's claim of vouching against Taliban is dubious and the safe-havens are the main cause behind 'insecurity and ongoing atrocities' in Afghanistan, ANI quoted Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby as he spoke during a press meet on Wednesday. This comes after the Afghanistan government has continued accusing its neighbour of providing monetary and logistical backing to the rogue militant group.

US Army's 'sudden' exit has fuelled Taliban annexation of Afghan provinces: President Ghani

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, on August 2, said that the US's decision of 'sudden' withdrawal of troops amidst the escalation of Talibani violence has further deteriorated the situation. The Taliban insurgency has skyrocketed amidst the evacuation of the US troop from several provinces of Afghanistan. However, President Joe Biden has stayed firm on withdrawing the army from the war-stricken country. Biden has ordered forces to pull out before the September 11 deadline.

Taliban have occupied 65% of Afghani territory

As per an EU report, the militant group has conquered approximately 65% of Afghanistan's major cities. Additionally, it has threatened to take over 11 more provincial capitals in the coming days. Earlier today, in its 10th takeover, the Taliban captured the provincial capital near Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. It also captured Faizabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakshan. The militants have also claimed control over Ghazni city, some 130km southwest of Kabul.

Families from the area have fled to Kabul while many have taken shelter in parks away from the north side of the country. Following this, the Afghan capital is suffering a massive water and food supply crisis. Conditions in Kabul's neighbouring city Kandahar have also been pretty plightful as the hospitals have been overpouring with bodies of injured and deceased Afghan soldiers and some Talibani militants.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/representative)