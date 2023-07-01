OceanGate Still Advertising Titanic Wreckage Expedition After Catastrophic Sub Implosion

Oceangate, the company responsible for the doomed expedition to the Titanic wreckage which eventually led to the implosion of a submersible in the Atlantic Ocean is still advertising expeditions to the Titanic shipwreck. The company is still advertising the famous Titanic Expedition, which eventually led to the death of 5 people beneath the mighty Atlantic Ocean. What is visible on the company’s website contradicts the report that emerged last week in which it was stated that the OceanGate is closing its door to venture out to the historic site, indefinitely after the tragic incident.

A surprising fact about the whole ordeal is that one of the victims who passed away from the implosion also included the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush. However, more than 10 days after the tragic incident and a week after the implosion was confirmed, the company’s website still features available dates for two separate eight-day expeditions to the wreckage site next year. According to the company's website, the 2024 expeditions are scheduled to take place on June 12-20 and June 21-29. However, it is still not clear if the company is moving forward with any such expeditions in the near future.

Apart from the tour to the famed shipwreck site, the company also host tours to the Azores Archipelago in Portugal and to the Bahamas. It is still not clear if the company will continue with these endeavours after the demise of its CEO or not. As per the website, the possible expedition to the ship wreckage site will also include One pilot, one “content expert” and three mission specialists or passengers without any previous experience.

OceanGate’s future remains uncertain

Despite the ad that still exists on the website, the company’s future remains uncertain as several industrial groups announced that all planned expeditions to the historical site have been nixed indefinitely. New York-based, The Explorers Club told The New York Post that it is not aware of any plans that are still in place for scientific exploratory trips to the Titanic’s final resting. David Scott-Beddard, CEO of UK’s White Star Memories Ltd also shared similar concerns. “The chances of any future research being carried out on the wreck of Titanic is extremely slim,” Scott-Beddard told CNN. “I imagine there will be an inquiry, no doubt, after this disaster and much more stringent rules and regulations will be put in place,” he further added.

In an eerie post a day before the submersible went missing, one of the occupants, Hamish Harding wrote on a Facebook post that the group’s expedition to the Titanic would be the only one for the year due to the treacherous conditions underwater. “I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic,” Harding wrote in a Facebook post sharing some of the visuals from the doomed expedition. “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he further added.