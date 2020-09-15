Oldest US WWII Veteran Celebrates 111th B'day With Flyover Honour, Receives 10,000 Cards

The oldest-known American World War II veteran celebrated his 111th birthday recently on September 12, in New Orleans. Lawrence Brooks, who was born in 1909, received over 10,000 letters and wishes from all over the world.

Although born at a time of a heavily desegregated America in the early 20th century, Brooks signed up for the Army after he turned 30, and was then swiftly drafted to serve in the predominantly-Black 91st Engineer Battalion in New Guinea and the Philippines during the Second World War.

Although the US was fighting racism internally and Nazi forces outside, in an interview with National Geographic, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, Brooks reminisced that he felt more welcomed and remembered being treated more equally while stationed with the US Army in Australia, than anywhere else in the US at the time.

'I was treated so much better in Australia than I was by my own white people. I wondered about that. That’s what worried me so much,' he said.

Read | Singapore: Seven nations observe 75th anniversary of end of World War II at a war memorial

Oldest US WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday

It is worth noting that over 16 million Americans served in World War II in some capacity, of which, 1.2 million of them were Black or African Americans. Brooks recalled his treatment at the Army camps and in the country those days and saia, 'Even when I served th nation, I was treated like a second-class citizen. Every time I think about it, I'd get angry, so the best thing I'd do is just let it go.'

Brooks retired from active combat after the war and went to work as a forklift operator and eventually settled down in New Orleans in the late 70's — where he currently lives with his large family, (whom he calls his support system) of 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Read | World War II veteran Giuseppe Paterno becomes Italy’s oldest student at 96

Happy 111th Birthday to Mr. Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, LA! While we weren't able to have our usual birthday party at the Museum this year, we were able to host a socially distanced celebration that he could view safely from his porch. pic.twitter.com/DyzyWc0oCw — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) September 12, 2020

The Veterans' Network at @Chevron saw an article on @NOLAnews about our birthday card efforts for the oldest living World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks and wanted to contribute. Check out their special message for Mr. Brooks! pic.twitter.com/2ttELvPAh8 — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) September 14, 2020

Read | Putin uses World War II parade to boost support before vote

Notably, the National World War II Museum in Louisiana has hosted Brooks; birthday parties for the past five years. Though each year it is celebrated with great pomp and fanfare, due to COVID-19 regulations, this year, the museum was not able to host his birthday party, so instead, the staff were asked to send him birthday cards. While his family hosted a private birthday for Brooks, the museum and the US Military took it upon themselves to arrange a socially distant celebration, complete with military aircraft flyovers.

Big thanks to the Commemorative Air Force - Big Easy Wing and Honda Aeroshell Teams for helping us celebrate Lawrence Brooks' 111th birthday with a flyover in honor of Mr. Brooks! pic.twitter.com/Ro2rygerNA — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) September 12, 2020

In addition to flyovers, a cake, and a personal performance from the Victory Belles, The Museum was also able to deliver the nearly 10,000 birthday cards sent in from around the world.

A celebration for the nation’s oldest WW2 vet on his 111th birthday. More of this please. MORE 👏🏾OF 👏🏾THIS👏🏾. pic.twitter.com/sL6k5RQWI5 — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) September 13, 2020

Read | World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103