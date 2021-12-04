Omicron Variant Of COVID-19 Now Confirmed In 10 US States; Maryland Latest Addition

After New York confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a total of 10 states in the US have now reported infections of the new strain. Maryland, New Jersey, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah were among the first states that logged cases of Omicron variant on Friday. While Missouri was awaiting confirmation from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the cases involving a St. Louis resident, there were new cases reported from California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, San Francisco and New York, ANI reported. The outbreak of Omicron has sparked global fears with prompting countries to impose stricter measures on international travel.

In the United States, the Delta strain of the COVID virus still remains predominant, Director of US CDC Rochelle Walensky told during White House briefing, with daily cases shooting up as the holiday week approaches. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has assured that although there is "cause for concern" but it is no reason to get alarmed as US experts are in a "better position" to deal with the Omicron than with its previous variants, ANI reported.

Omicron variant cases reported in different US states

On December 1, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed a recent case of Omicron variant among individuals who returned to California from South Africa on November 22, US CDC said in a release. The individual had mild symptoms that were "improving." The infected individual had remained under self-isolation since testing positive. All primary contact of the person were tested negative for the virus, the statement added.

On December 2, Minnesota public health authorities confirmed that a resident who returned from New York was tested positive for the Omicron variant. The fully vaccinated individual was in NYC to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center, CNBC reported adding that he developed symptoms shortly after returning on November 22.

On the same day, Colorado Governor Jared Polis informed that woman who returned from South Africa recently was tested positive. The Governor also added that the infected individual was experiencing mild symptoms and remained under quarantine at home.

New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant.



Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread.



Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 2, 2021

On Thursday, New York health officials confirmed 5 cases from Suffolk County in Long Island and four others from the city metro area. NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said that the cases indicated community spread of the virus noting that the people were not among those who travelled to South Africa or other parts of the world, CNBC reported.

Los Angeles, Hawaii, and Utah confirmed positive cases after genome sequencing of positive COVID samples at state laboratories. Six people were recorded from Nebraska only and another three were reported from Pennsylvania.

First detected in South Africa's Gauteng province, the new variant B.1.1.529 was classified as the "Variant of Concern", which is likely to evade the immune response by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after a special briefing on November 26. On November 30, it was named "Omicron." The variant has some 50 mutations and more than 30 of which are on the spike protein that the virus used to attach to human cells.

(Image: PIXABAY/Shutterstock)