This week in Anchorage, Alaska, a commotion was initiated when a juvenile moose entered the lobby of a hospital, leading security personnel to handle the situation with caution while attempting to escort the animal out.

Employees at the Providence Alaska medical facility captured a video of the incident on Thursday, which showed a group of security guards and a few patients forming a barrier around the moose, who maintained its composure throughout the interaction.

Interestingly, the moose seemed to be more focused on munching on the ornamental plants situated in the lobby.

Watch:

"We are sharing the amazing work of our Security Department for anyone who might be wondering, 'How exactly do you get a moose out of a building?' With a lot of encouragement and from a safe distance, of course," members of the hospital staff wrote in the post.

"Thankfully," they added, "caregivers from the Security Department helped guide our friend safely out the door."

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Randy Hughes, the Director of Security at Providence, mentioned that he arrived at the location around 1 p.m. to address the situation. "We got a call from one of our dispatchers that a moose had entered into the facility, and was in our lobby eating our plants," said Hughes.

After approximately 15 minutes of using a mild approach and "gentle encouragement" to persuade the unexpected guest, the responders were successful in guiding the animal to exit through the same door it had entered, while patients and nurses cheered on.

"He finally had enough of everybody looking at him, and finally made his way out the door," Hughes said.

"ONLY IN ALASKA can you go to the hospital and have a moose walk into the lobby right behind you a begin eating the plants. This is literally happening right now at Providence Hospital in Anchorage," one Facebook user wrote.

"I was at Providence today when I heard over the loudspeaker for people to be careful as there was a moose on the first floor. Love living in Alaska!," wrote another user.