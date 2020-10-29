Operation Fox Hunt: 8 Detained In Alleged Plot To Intimidate Citizens To Return To China

The United States Justice Department on Wednesday, October 28, has charged eight people working on behalf of the Chinese government in a campaign aimed at coercing a Chinese family wanted by Beijing to return to China to face charges. Five of the eight accused were arrested in three US states for the illegal Chinese law enforcement operation known as 'Fox Hunt'. One of the accused also included an American private investigator who was hired to spy on the family. The remaining three are believed to be in China, according to US officials.

All eight accused charged for acting as illegal agents

All eight accused are charged with conspiring to act as illegal agents for a foreign government, the court records stated. They are further accused of participating in a covert operation that officials say was built on intimidation, bullying, and very disturbing tactics to pressure Chinese nationals living overseas and sought by Beijing to return home. The alleged Chinese plot was known as 'Operation Fox Hunt' and 'Operation Skynet,' according to court records

The criminal complaint against the accused alleges that the group plotted to target a former Chinese government employee and his wife and daughter, who have been living in New Jersey since 2010. The harassment included affixing a threatening note to their door.

'operation is a clear violation of the rule of law'

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said since 2014 China has been engaged in a global operation known as Fox Hunt, at the direction of Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping. Adding further Demers said china describes Fox Hunt as an international anti-corruption campaign in which it seeks to locate legitimate fugitives around the world and bring them to China to face genuine criminal charges. The operation is a clear violation of the rule of law and international norms, he added.

Zhu Yong, Michael McMahon Rong Jing, Hongru Jin, and Zheng Congying were arrested by US officials as three others Hu Ji, Zhu Feng, and Li Minjun remained untraced.

