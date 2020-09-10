Oregon Wildfires Destroy Five Small Towns As 10,000 Residents Evacuated

The United States is currently battling a dual crisis with wildfires wreaking havoc in the western part of the country along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Five small towns have been destroyed in Oregon with close to 10,000 residents evacuated so far. Governor Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration and has urged residents to listen to calls of evacuation by authorities in order to save their own lives and lives of rescue workers.

"This past weekend, we experienced significant wind that is fueling wildfires with devastating consequences across Oregon, on top of a dire pandemic. In addition, I am asking all Oregonians to remain vigilant with any activity that could spark a wildfire during this historic wind event. We all need to do our part to help the many firefighters battling multiple fires across Oregon," Kate Brown said in a statement published on Oregon government's website.

Listen up: We're in an unprecedented fire event. Several significant, growing fires across the state continue to spread due to hot, dry weather & high winds. Oregonians' lives are at risk. Follow evacuation orders, try to reduce your smoke exposure – and take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/t4ZZ7qIViX — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 8, 2020

So far Oregon has battled wildfires nearly twice the size of New York City and the towns affected by these blazes are Detroit, Vida, Blue River, Phoenix, and Talent. This year's wildfire is the most severe in the state's history with the greatest loss in human life and property ever recorded, said, Governor Brown.

California wildfire

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away in California, which has been burning for more than three weeks now, things took an aggressive turn on September 9 as winds stroked the fire spreading it across an estimated 40 kilometers stretch. California Fire Dept on Monday issued a statement saying, "This year, wildfires have now burned over 2 million acres of forest land. There have been 8 fatalities so far and more than 3,300 structures destroyed in the state. Much of California is currently under a Red Flag Warning for strong, gusty winds and low humidity."

