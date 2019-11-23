Original Batman And Robin Costumes To Go Up For Auction On Dec 17

A pair of original Batman and Robin costumes, which are revealed as the only known complete costumes worn on the 1960s television show, is going up for auctions in Los Angeles. The costumes were worn by actors Adam West and Burt Ward. It is being sold from the collection gathered by American John Azarian over 30 years. The owner is determined that his childhood comic book heroes stay together. The Batman and Robin costumes which also contain capes, masks, boots, gloves, and tights, are expected to garner between $150,000 and $200,000 at the auction scheduled for December 17.

Azarian says his costumes are 100 per cent genuine

Azarian said that the two costumes from his favourite childhood TV show were being sold as a single lot. He added that he won't want to break up the pair as they are the only complete and original pair in the world. He further added that there are other costumes available that have missing pieces or there are duplicate pieces. He said that his costumes are 100 per cent genuine.

He is also selling a working Batmobile Batphone with an estimated worth of $50,000 and the Shakespeare bust with a secret switch hidden which opened the entrance to the Batcave on Batman which has an estimated price value of $40,000-$60,000.

Some other items are also estimated to sell up for $55,000 which includes tunics worn by Leonard Nimoy’s Mr Spock and William Shatner’s Captain James T Kirk on Star Trek: The Original Series, Lynda Carter’s superhero ensemble from the Wonder Woman 1970s TV series and the important pink harem costume from I Dream of Jeannie.

Azarian said he grew up watching Batman

Azarian who resides in New Jersey said that he is a child of the sixties and he grew up watching the shows and loved them as a kid. He said that he did not collect anything for investment purposes. He said that he grew up watching his favourite show Batman and recalled how his mother would plop him in front of the TV while she used to make dinner and Batman would come on the TV. The items collected for auction represent about 25 per cent of Azarian’s pop culture collection of about 1,500 items. He lastly added that it is high time to move on and give an opportunity for somebody else to enjoy them as much as he has for the past 30 years.

