Citizens of the United States strongly oppose the disbursement of financial humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as they feel the money will land in the hands of the Taliban, a poll conducted by Politico revealed on Wednesday. At least 60% of American voters believed that sending financial aid to mitigate multiple economic and humanitarian crises could be misplaced and "end up in the pockets" of the outfit. This comes as the cad fundamentalist regime is frequently demanding the release of assets worth billions of dollars frozen outside the country.

At least 47% among the total tally are Democrats, while only 3 to 4 are Republicans, the poll report mentioned. The report also comes amid the horrific humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and is fuelled by a myriad of impediments like lack of stable government, internal displacement, unemployment, COVID-19 and weather conditions. The situation is so dire that the UN last week called for $5 billion in order to save the country from a "full-blown humanitarian catastrophe," UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said, as quoted by Politico.

The situation remains worrisome even after the UN Security Council (UNSC) endorsed the US proposal to allow certain transactions and activities involving the Taliban and Haqqani network, in the presence or absence of the US sanctions. The General Licenses will allow governmental and non-governmental organisations to carry out humanitarian works in Afghanistan. It is to mention that the US so far has allocated humanitarian assistance worth nearly $782 million for Afghan people, including $308 million in aid to provide shelter, healthcare, winter protection, emergency food and water, a White House report said earlier this month, Sputnik reported.

However, with a reported $9.4 billion worth of financial assets frozen outside the country, the Afghan economy is far from rotating turntables anytime soon. As the country faces looming disasters of food insecurity and economic collapse, is to note that the interim Taliban cabinet is set to present the Budget for 2022 without foreign aid, a Taliban spokesperson said in December. As per reports, the draft of the budget is already prepared with the amount currently undisclosed.

9,00,000 Afghans could face job loss by June

The polls come a day after UN International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Wednesday reported that over half a million people have lost their jobs as the Taliban re-emerged in Afghanistan since mid-August. Companies in Afghanistan are struggling to stay afloat amid the dwindling economy after a thousand nationals fled from the country fearing the repression after the hasty withdrawal of the US-led Allied Forces.

"Situation in Afghanistan is critical and immediate support for stabilization and recovery is required. While the priority is to meet immediately meet immediate humanitarian needs, lasting and inclusive recovery will depend on people and communities having access to decent livelihoods and services," Ramin Behzad, senior ILO coordinator in Afghanistan in a statement on Wednesday.

The ILO also predicted that job cutes in Afghanistan could increase to nearly 7,00,000 and touch 9,00,000 in the direst of the situation in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the Afghan health sector is grappling with a shortage of staff, primarily due to underpayment. The services have also been affected due to frequent power outages since the Taliban is reeling under hefty power payment debts to neighbouring countries, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.