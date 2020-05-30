'Let my Building Burn': Owner Of Damaged Indian Eatery Demands Justice For Floyd

As unrest spread across Minneapolis as of May 29 over the death of an unarmed African American George Floyd in police custody, a popular Indian restaurant named Gandhi Mahal was set ablaze by the protesters. Run by Hafsa Islam's family, the 18-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh in the South Minneapolis since generations, the restaurant was located near Third Precinct headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In an update about the violent incident that occurred, Hafsa wrote on Facebook, “Gandhi Mahal has caught fire and has been damaged.” Further, informing the customers their stance, she wrote, “We won’t lose hope though, I am so grateful for our ï¿¼neighbours who did their best to stand guard and protect Gandhi Mahal, your efforts won’t go unrecognized.” Hinting that there were no casualties at the restaurant and that the family is determined to recover from the loss, she added, “Don’t worry about us, we will rebuild and we will recover”.

Further, the owner of the restaurant, Ruhel, was quoted as saying over the phone, “let my building burn, Justice, needs to be served, put those officers in jail”. “Gandhi Mahal May have felt the flames last night, but our fiery drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die,” the owner’s daughter wrote, who has also been a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. While Hafsa’s post was shared by some of the prominent names like a journalist, Christiane Cordero, users expressed solidarity and repented the family’s loss.

This letter, from the family that owns a restaurant I love, says it all. The strength of these words... read it twice and soak in what is being said here. The selflessness is breaking my heart and giving me strength today pic.twitter.com/3j1nSIyU9B — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) May 29, 2020

This is the most loving response to protestors destroying a restaurant.



"I am sitting next to my dad watching the news, I hear him say on the phone; “ let my building burn, Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail”



Heading to Gandhi Mahal next time I'm in Mpls. pic.twitter.com/eqP1U799GG — Ethan Bearman, Esq. (@EthanBearman) May 29, 2020

“Let my building burn, Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail.” The owner of Gandhi Mahal Restaurant in Minneapolis showing us what allyship looks like. Respect. pic.twitter.com/0B33r1Knt3 — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) May 29, 2020

Read: George Floyd's Death: Curfew Imposed In Minneapolis After Violent Protests

Read: Pentagon Puts Military Police On Alert To Go To Minneapolis

Mayor says "do not protest"

Earlier, urging people to maintain calm, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wrote in the tweet,” Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement and on preventing this from ever happening again. We can all be in that fight together.”

Read: Trump Walks Back His Incendiary Minneapolis 'thugs' Post

Read: Thousands Ignore Minneapolis Curfew As U.S. Protests Spread