Oxford High School Shooting Timeline: Know What Happened At The High School In Michigan

The news surrounding the horrifying Oxford High School shooting has been moving and changing rapidly over the past week. The investigation into the incident that took lives of four students and injured several others is still ongoing. But the suspected shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult on a list of charges from first-degree murder to terrorism. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have also been arrested and are facing charges for their alleged role in the fatal shooting.

What happened at Oxford High School in Michigan

Now, while the law enforcement agencies continue their investigation into the tragic incident, here is a timeline of what happened before, during and after the November 30 shooting inside the Oxford High School, Michigan:

November 26: Four days before the shooting

According to AP, the police had said that the date that James Crumbley, the father of suspected shooter Ethan, purchased a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol. His 15-year-old so then posted a photo on social media of himself holding the handgun, writing: “Just got my new beauty today. SIG SAUER 9mm. Any questions I will answer”.

November 27

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Ethan, also posted on social media, “Mom and son day, testing out his new X-mas present”. Officials said that the two were at a shooting range at that time.

November 29: The day before the shooting

A teacher at Oxford High School observed the 15-year-old searching ammunition on his mobile phone during class and reported it to school officials. The school authorities then contacted Ethan’s mother via voicemail about the concerning behaviour. They also followed up with an email, according to AP.

However, the parents did not immediately respond to the school. Instead, it was revealed that Jennifer Crumbley exchanged text messages about the incident with her son, where she reportedly stated, “LOL I’m not mad. You have to learn not to get caught”. The same night, Ethan also reportedly recorded a video in which he discusses killing students.

November 30: The day of the tragic Oxford School shooting

Before the shooting, a teacher found a disturbing note and drawing on the 15-year-old’s desk, alarming her to take a photo and pass it along to school officials. According to reports, the picture included a drawing of a handgun and the words: “The thought won’t stop. Help me.” The image also depicted a bullet with the words “blood everywhere” above a person who appears to have been shot twice and is bleeding. A laughing emoji was drawn below the figure and a note also said, “my life is useless” and “the world is dead”.

The parents were then summoned to the school for a meeting that occurred around 10 am (local time). During this time, Ethan remained in the office for an hour and a half as counsellors observed and spoke to him. The officials revealed that the 15-year-old expressed concern about missing homework and assignments. The counsellors did not believe that Ethan would harm others based on his behaviour.

At this moment, the counsellors asked Ethan about his potential for self-harm or harming others. They concluded that the 15-year-old is not a risk. But they advised his parents that they are required to get him counselling within 48 hours or the school will contact Children’s Protective Services. However, the parents refused the request and left without Ethan, apparently to return to work.

Then, around 12:50pm, Ethan Crumbley went into a bathroom with a backpack and a few minutes later emerged with the gun his father bought four days before. He fired at students in the hallway, killing four and wounding six others and one teacher. Within minutes, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office received hundreds of phone calls about gunshots at the school, following which they captured Ethan.

Oxford High School shooting victims

At 1:22, when the news of the active shooter at Oxford High School became public, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son, “Ethan, don’t do it”. At 1:37pm, James Crumbley called 911 to report that a gun was missing from his house and he believed that his son may be the shooter. From 1:00pm to 3:00pm, while Ethan invoked his right to remain silent, authorities revealed that three students had been killed in the shooting - Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

December 1

Officials announced that a fourth student, Justin Shilling, 17, had died from injuries suffered during the horrifying incident. Oakland Police then announced that Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with murder and terrorism. The authorities informed that more than 30 shots had been fired during the shooting. The same day, Judge Nancy T. Carniak denied the bond in the case and agreed to have Ethan transferred from the Oakland County Children’s Village to the Oakland County Jail.

December 2 and December 3

In the wake of the tragic incident, dozens of other schools temporarily closed their doors due to threats. On December 3, James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter. A warrant to take them into custody was approved, following which a manhunt was launched as they could not be found.

December 4

Around 1:40am, the Detroit police arrested James and Jennifer Crumbley, following which they were handed over to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. In the morning, they arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges. They entered not guilty pleas, and a judge set a bond at $500,000 for each. According to AP, the superintendent announced that now there will be a third-party review of all events in the past week because the community and families “deserve a full, transparent accounting of what occurred”.

Future dates

Now, a probable cause conference is scheduled for Ethan on December 13. On December 14, a probable cause hearing is scheduled for James and Jennifer Crumbley. A preliminary examination is scheduled for the 15-year-old on December 20. A preliminary examination is scheduled for James and Jennifer on December 22.

(With inputs from AP)