Pelosi Slams Trump Over Stimulus Talks Suspension; Says 'he Refuses To Give Help To Poor'

After US President Donald Trump instructed his administration's negotiators to halt COVID-19 stimulus talks with Democrats until the election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a fresh jibe at the Republican leader, saying "once again, he has shown his true colours". Nancy Pelosi, in a statement on October 6, accused Trump of putting himself first at the expense of the country, adding that the president is unwilling to "crush" the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act.

"He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets unless his name is printed on the check. At the same time, the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard-working families," Pelosi said.

'Not negotiating in good faith'

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke for an hour about a relief package on Monday and had planned to discuss a possible agreement again Tuesday before trump instructed his representatives to scrap the talks until after the election. Earlier, Trump had accused Pelosi of not negotiating in "good faith" saying that the House Speaker is asking for $2.4 trillion to bailout "poorly-run" Democratic states.

Furthermore, the president said he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus full time on confirming his outstanding Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which Senate Republicans have pushed to do before the election in order to secure a Conservative majority in the apex court.

