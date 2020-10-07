'Trump Defeats COVID' $100 Commemorative Coins Go On Sale As President Recovers Slowly

The White House Gift Shop (WHGS), has started to accept pre-orders for the 'President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID-19' commemorative coin. The coin celebrates Trump's ascendance over and personal defeat of the deadly COVID pandemic virus, the gift shop website said.

'Design of the coin has been intentionally concealed'

Anthony Giannini, the chairman of the White House Gift Shop, designed the $100 coin as the final coin in a series for Trump’s first term. A picture of the commemorative coin, which is scheduled to ship on November 14, was not available on the White House Gift Shop. Giannini in his statement said 'like it or not, President Donald J. Trump is strong to a mythic level' while adding that the design of the coin has been intentionally concealed until its release.

According to reports, twenty percent of the proceeds are designated to go to COVID-19 prevention and cancer treatment. Further, the White House Gift Shop is not affiliated with the White House. The coin went on sale before President Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday where he was being treated for COVID-19 infection.

The president spent the past three nights at Walter Reed after announcing he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday. Trump told Americans 'to get out there' and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. The 74-year-old Republican president is running for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 U.S. election.

Michelle Obama accuses Trump of being a 'Racist'

Meanwhile, Former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of being a 'racist' and not being 'up to the job' during his presidency in a scathing new video four weeks before election day on November 3. Obama urged fellow Americans to make an informed and engaged choice in the presidential election to regain stability in the country.

"Donald Trump is a 'racist' president whose strategy of fearmongering, division and promoting ugly conspiracy theories could destroy America if he is re-elected, the former first lady said. Endorsing for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, she made a plea through a 24-minute video, asserting that the country is in chaos and the voters should know what is at stake. The video titled 'Closing Argument', was released on social media platforms and also by the Biden campaign.

