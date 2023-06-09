Pentagon Refutes Claims China Setting Up Spy Station Base In Cuba

Pentagon on Thursday criticised media reports about Chinese plans to establish a spy base in Cuba, after fresh worries about national security risks from Beijing prompted calls for a tougher stance against the nation. Pentagon Spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder refuted the US media report and called it "not accurate".

Pat Ryder said, "That reporting, I can tell you based on the information that we have, that that is not accurate, that we are not aware of China and Cuba developing any type of spy station. Separately. I would say that the relationship that those two countries share is something that we continuously monitor."

"I would say that, as you've heard us say many times, China's activities, both in our hemisphere and around the world, any concerning activities are something that we will continue to watch closely. But in terms of that particular report, no, it's not accurate," he further stated.

"Secret" arrangement between Cuba and China

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported a "secret" arrangement citing US sources involved with the idea, Beijing is alleged to have given Havana financial payments on the order of "several billion" US dollars so that it can develop the facility. CNN said that US authorities had recently been made aware of Beijing's arrangement with Havana and that it was unclear whether or not work on the facility had started.

In theory, China could monitor a variety of communications, including emails, phone calls, and satellite broadcasts across the southeastern United States, where several military bases are based, from an outpost that would be stationed about 100 miles from Florida.

Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in the main election scheduled for next year raised alarm bells and called for Biden "to wake up." In a tweet, she said, "This month alone, China has harassed & threatened a U.S. fighter jet & naval ship. Now, it’s putting a spy base in Cuba. President Biden is twiddling his thumbs, worrying about China’s green energy policies. Joe Biden needs to wake up to the real Chinese threats on our doorstep.