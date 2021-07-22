PETA Rails Against Use Of Rats, Mice In US Labs; Gets Lecture On Their 'ethical Treatment'

PETA is now campaigning against the use of Mice and Rats in the United States Labs. PETA posted on their Twitter handle saying “Rats are social animals who become emotionally attached to each other & love their families. They show empathy & altruism. But where is the human empathy for them? More than 110 million mice & rats are killed in U.S. labs every year. Take action!”

The tweet linked to a statement PETA released earlier this year, referring to an analysis published in the journal Nature, which estimated that 111 million mice and rats are used in the United States labs every year. Mice and rats used in experimentation are excluded from the Animal Welfare Act (AWA), and they make up 95% of all animals used in experimentation. The AWA is a federal law with legally enforceable animal welfare standards that governs the treatment of animals in laboratories.

Rats are social animals who become emotionally attached to each other & love their families. They show empathy & altruism.



But where is the human empathy for them?



More than 110 million mice & rats are killed in U.S. labs every year.

PETA's Twitter account posts against using rats and mice in US labs; heavily criticised

This has been heavily criticized online by Twitter users. While some went on to question why PETA hasn’t acted out enough against the killing of goats on the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid, other users went on to say that the killing is justified. Twitter user @Our_Levodopa said, “PETA defending rats is the most cringeworthy thing I've seen”. Another user, @aumsoundwave replied to the PETA tweet about rats and mice in US and said, “Omg shut up! Each of those rats/mice are bred for research purposes & can cost the researcher anywhere from $50-$200 for upkeep. They get fresh water food every day as needed, cages are cleaned & temp. Controlled rooms “.

PETA's Twitter account for India posts about ending all animal sacrifice in the name of religion

PETA India tweeted on Wednesday asking people to help them ban all animal sacrifice in the name of religion by helping to get Section 28 of PCA Act 1960 b deleted. They have been using the hashtag #EndAnimalSacrifice for this campaign in India. They also posted, “If you are opposed to animal sacrifice, we are with you. But, if you are ONLY opposed to Eid sacrifice and no other forms of cruelty to animals, what’s with you?”

If all tweeting about PETA India & Eid would actually help us call 4 Section 28 of PCA Act 1960 b deleted, which allows killing of any animal in any manner 4 religion, it may actually stop sacrifice. Act is under amendment. B part of solution.



Help here: https://t.co/Hfl5Ft7RuF — PETA India (@PetaIndia) July 21, 2021

