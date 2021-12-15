Pfizer's Antiviral Pill 'significant Step' In Fighting COVID-19: Biden

The United States President Joe Biden has stated on Tuesday (local time) that Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill is a big step towards fighting against the pandemic. Biden has even praised the report by Pfizer on an experimental treatment for Covid-19 which would reduce the risk of hospitalisation or fatality by 89% when administered to high-risk patients after showing their initial symptoms within a few days, CNN reported. According to a press statement issued by Pfizer on Tuesday, the final results, which were based on an examination of over 2,000 individuals in a phase 2/3 trial, were consistent with the interim assessment reported in November 2021.

As per a press release from the White House, Biden stated on Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill, “I am encouraged by the promising data released by Pfizer today, showing that its antiviral pill is effective at reducing the risk of severe illness in people infected with COVID-19. This news provides another potentially powerful tool in our fight against the virus, including the Omicron variant.”

Biden remarks on antiviral pill

President Biden went on to say that vaccination and booster shots will continue to be the most critical instruments for saving lives. However, if this medication is approved and is widely available, then it will be going to be a big step forward in the fight against the outbreak. He further added that Pfizer medication must still go through many procedures before it can be made accessible, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Biden further highlighted that his administration has already ordered enough of these tablets to treat ten million Americans.

High efficacy of COVID-19 antiviral pill

Furthermore, Pfizer had released fresh phase 2/3 research data on Tuesday, confirming the innovative COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy candidate's substantial effectiveness in decreasing the risk of hospitalisation or death. The final results of an assessment of all 2,246 adults registered in its Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients) trial of its COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets) showed PAXLOVID significantly reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% in comaprision with placebo in non-hospitalised, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 within three days of symptoms.

In addition to this, during a secondary objective, PAXLOVID decreased the risk of hospitalisation or mortality for any reason by 88% compared to placebo in patients treated within five days of symptom start, an increase from the intermediate analysis's 85%. As part of an ongoing rolling application for Emergency Use Authorization, the EPIC-HR data has been submitted with the FDA.

