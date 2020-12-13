'Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Will Be Delivered To States On December 14': Army General Perna

With millions of Americans awaiting a solution to COVID-19 crisis, the head of Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed has said that first doses of Pfizer vaccine would be delivered to states from December 14 morning (local time) onwards. His remarks come a day after US FDA gave emergency authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine candidate. The shipment of vaccine doses, which are being produced locally in Kalamazoo, Michigan begin “within the next 24 hours”, General Gustave Perna revealed. He added that the jabs would leave the production facility and be transported to 636 designated locations through United Parcel Service and FedEx hubs.

"The massive logistical planning our military has contributed to Operation Warp Speed gives me even more pride in the talent and dedication of our service members," Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller said in a statement.

The approval has sparked a ray of hope in the country which has reported over 16,549,366 COVID-19 cases and 305,082 fatalities till now as per the latest tally by John Hopkins University. For the inoculation, the authorities have designated vaccine cites with a particular date of availability. As per Perna, as many as 145 distribution sites would receive vaccine doeses on Monday December 14, 425 sites on Tuesday December 15 and 66 sites on Wednesday December 16.

"We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive the vaccine on Monday," the general specified, "another 425 sites on Tuesday and the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer orders for the vaccine."

Read: FDA Panel Recommends Emergency Use Authorisation For Pfizer Vaccine In US; Approval Soon

Read: Trump Promises 'free Vaccines' After Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Earns FDA Nod

Free vaccines

Meanwhile, incumbent President Donald Trump announced that the FDA's decision to authorize emergency use of Pfizer's Covid vaccine. Terming the decision as a 'medical miracle' Trump has thanked all the scientists, doctors and workers for the vaccine. In addition, Trump has also stated that his administration had disbursed over two hundred million dollars to Pfizer for the development of over a hundred million doses of the vaccine. Trump further assured that the vaccine will be free for all Americans.

Read: US Allows Pfizer Covid Vaccine's Emergency Use, Trump Says 'will Be Administered In 24hrs'

Read: Trump Promises 'free Vaccines' After Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Earns FDA Nod