PM Modi Accepts US President's Invitation To Participate In 'Summit For Democracies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accepted the invitation of US President Joe Biden to participate virtually at the 'Summit for Democracies,' on December 9 & 10, where the leaders from across 110 countries will be marking their presence, including many of USA’s western allies.

The meeting will primarily address challenges of democratic decline. Leaders will also address how to safeguard freedom and rights. The meeting will take place just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on December 6.

"The virtual Summit, to take place on December 9 and 10, will galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," said the statement issued by the White House.

The Biden administration has come under fire for the list of countries it has selected for the summit. The administration's pick of nations is becoming a source of contention, with many people wondering why some countries were left out while others were included.

Iraq and Taiwan were both invited to the Summit by US President Joe Biden, which is a source of conflict for China, which does not recognise Taiwan as an independent entity. Moreover, China has not received an invitation from US.

Turkey, like America, is a NATO member, however, it is not on the list of participants. Israel and Iraq are set to participate in the online conference, which will take place on December 9-10.

According to the State Department's website, traditional US Arab allies Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are not invited. Although Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been attacked for his authoritarian tendency and was a staunch backer of Donald Trump, Biden has invited him.

Despite ongoing tensions with the European Union over its human rights record, Poland was invited to the summit. Hungary, led by Viktor Orban, a staunch nationalist, was not invited. Some African countries on the list are the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, and Niger.

With Agencies Inputs

Image: PTI