PM Modi Addresses G7 Summit, Advises US To Keep COVID-19 Raw Material Supplies Open

While addressing the G7 virtual summit on June 12, PM Narendra Modi advised the US to keep raw material supplies open in a bid to help COVID-19 vaccine production. During Saturday’s session, he gave the Mantra of "One Earth, One Health" to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic globally. He also sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on COVID-related technologies.

PM Modi highlighted India's ‘whole of society’ approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry, and civil society. He also explained India’s successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries. Further, PM Modi also called for global unity, leadership and solidarity and further committed India’s support for collective endeavours to improve health governance across the world.

The session, titled ‘Building Back Stronger - Health’, focused on global recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 and other guest countries during the recent wave of COVID infections in India. He also subtly hinted at China and emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics.

"Today's meeting should send out a message of "One Earth One Health" for the whole world and call for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics", said Prime Minister as he emphasized the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard.

G7 leaders reiterate PM's remark

German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM Modi's mantra and conveyed strong support.

Australian PM Scott Morrison referred to his discussions with PM Modi earlier about TRIPS waiver and conveyed strong support of Australia.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for raw material supplies to vaccine producers like India to ensure large scale vaccine production for the whole world.

