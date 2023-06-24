'India Mother And US Champion Of Democracy' | Top Quotes Of PM Modi

Quick links:
PM Modi stated the pathbreaking deals that were signed between India and the US | Credit: PIB
In the grand finale of his historic US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. PM Modi was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.
With this visit, PM Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be conferred with the honour of a US State Visit. In his Friday address, he announced the pathbreaking deals that were signed between India and the US and gave a roadmap to what lies ahead. Here’s a look at some of the top quotes from the event.
The address to the Indian diaspora was Prime Minister Modi’s final engagement in his historic State visit to the US. He will now head to Egypt for a two-day visit to the African nation.