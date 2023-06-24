'India Mother And US Champion Of Democracy' | Top Quotes Of PM Modi

In the grand finale of his historic US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. PM Modi was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

With this visit, PM Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be conferred with the honour of a US State Visit. In his Friday address, he announced the pathbreaking deals that were signed between India and the US and gave a roadmap to what lies ahead. Here’s a look at some of the top quotes from the event.

Top quotes by PM Modi:

'Mini India' - "In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up. You all have come from different places. It looks like a ‘mini India’ has emerged inside the building." 'Glorious journey of India-US ties' - "In these 3 days, a new and glorious journey of India-US relations has begun. This new journey will be of convergence on global strategic issues, of cooperation for Make in India to Make for the World. Be it technology transfer and manufacturing cooperation or increasing coordination in the industrial supply chain, both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future. The decision of General Electric Company to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector." 'Sky is not the limit' - “The Artemis Accord signed between India and the US will provide several opportunities in space research. Along With NASA, India will send astronauts to space. That is why I said, 'Sky is not the limit'." 'H-1B renewal in US' - “America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself." 'Whole world dances to Nattu Nattu' - "You get delighted with every achievement of India. You feel proud when countries gather at the UN HQ for Yoga Day. You feel proud when you see Made in India at the supermarkets here. You feel proud when you see Indian talent leading top companies. You feel proud when the whole world dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu'." 'Modi has not done it alone’ - “The reason behind this tremendous progress in India is the belief of 140 crore people in the country. Modi has not done anything alone." 'India's Digital Revolution unprecedented' - "The manner in which India has seen a digital revolution in the past few years is unprecedented. Maybe you will see a barcode board there at a shop in your village. Maybe you try to pay in cash and the shopkeeper asks if you have a digital payment app on your phone. This transformed India will amaze you. Today anyone, anywhere in India can do 24/7 banking. Be it Sunday or Monday, there is no impact on it." 'Grateful for return of antiquities' - "I am happy that the American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us. These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for this." 'India is the mother, the US is the champion' - “India is the mother of democracy and America is the champion of advanced democracy. Today, the world is seeing the partnership between these two great democracies getting stronger. America is our biggest trading partner and export destination but the real potential of our partnership is yet to come out. This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India. The research centre of Google's AI in India will work on more than 100 languages." 'Better 21st century' - “The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st Century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership. I will be leaving for the airport straight from here, meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after food."

The address to the Indian diaspora was Prime Minister Modi’s final engagement in his historic State visit to the US. He will now head to Egypt for a two-day visit to the African nation.