Bill Gates Writes To PM Modi, Lauds His Leadership In Dealing With COVID-19

Bill Gates, the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending his leadership and measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus. In his letter, Gates highlighted the measures like nationwide lockdown, expansion of testing and identifying hotspots for isolation, quarantine and care.

The 64-year-old business magnate also lauded the Modi government for significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the COVID-19 response. He acknowledged the full utilisation of India’s “exceptional digital capabilities” in its COVID-19 response and track coronavirus through the Aarogya Setu digital app.

“Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians,” wrote Gates.

Read: Bill Gates Dispenses With Niceties; Attacks Trump For 'dangerous' Move To Cut WHO Funding

Read: 'Very Few Will Get 'A-grade' For Covid Response,' Says Bill Gates As Oxford Ratifies India

Three-pronged approach

Earlier, the business tycoon had emphasised on the need for stepping up the test for COVID-19 to contain the spread and advocated for a three-pronged approach. He had said that people in essential roles such as health care workers and first responders should be given priority for COVID-19 tests followed by highly symptomatic people

If we make the right decisions now—informed by science, data and the experience of medical professionals—we can save lives and get the country back to work. You can read more about my thoughts on #COVID19 on my blog. https://t.co/KN58B8Hs11 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 2, 2020

Read: Bill Gates 'warned' Rafael Nadal Of Coronavirus Consequences Back In February: Toni Nadal

Read: Bill Gates Says US Needs To Speed Up COVID-19 Tests As Death Toll Crosses 6,000